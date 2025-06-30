Netflix to Launch Comedy Collection Featuring SNL Alum

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Beginning tomorrow, July 1, a collection of movies honoring actors and comedians who made their mark on entertainment over 50 years and celebrate their lasting impact on Hollywood and beyond will be available to stream on Netflix in the US.

The Netflix collection features a lineup of fan-favorite movies, many of which feature SNL alumni, including Tina Fey (Baby Mama), Adam Sandler (Happy Gilmore), Will Ferrell (Old School), John Belushi (National Lampoon’s Animal House), Eddie Murphy (The Nutty Professor), Ben Stiller (Zoolander), Amy Poehler (Blades of Glory), Mike Myers (Wayne’s World), Kenan Thompson (Good Burger), Dan Aykroyd (Coneheads), Kristen Wiig (MacGruber), Chris Farley (Tommy Boy), Molly Shannon (Superstar), Dan Aykroyd (The Blues Brothers), and many more.

In addition to a collection in your Netflix Queue, the Paris Theater in New York City will present a Summer of Comedy Cinema Celebration at the Paris screening series, running July 11 through August 13. The series brings these beloved movies back to the big screen and spotlights their unforgettable performances and hilarious characters that helped define modern comedy.

These films feature everyone from early comedic greats like Chevy Chase (Caddyshack), Eddie Murphy (Trading Places), and Bill Murray (Groundhog Day), to later superstars like Mike Myers (So I Married an Axe Murderer), Will Ferrell (Anchorman), Tina Fey (Mean Girls), and Kristen Wiig (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar). Summer of Comedy Cinema Celebration at the Paris features 35mm prints of Caddyshack, City Slickers, and Waiting For Guffman.

