Netflix Renews THE SOCIETY for Season Two

Netflix has renewed The Society for a second season. Chris Keyser will return as Showrunner, and continue to executive produce alongside Marc Webb. The Society will return to Netflix in 2020, with production set to begin later this year.

Watch the Season Two announcement video below!

The Society follows a group of teenagers who are mysteriously transported to a facsimile of their wealthy New England town without any trace of their parents. Their newfound freedom will be fun... but it will also be very dangerous. As they struggle to figure out what has happened to them and how to get home, they must establish order and form alliances if they want to survive.





Related Articles View More TV Stories