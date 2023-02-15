Netflix Renews THE MOLE for Season 2

Netflix TODAY announced the renewal of The Mole for a second season.

THE MOLE is a high-stakes competition series and in this reimagined version, twelve players work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end.

Among the players is one person who has secretly been designated "the Mole" and tasked with sabotaging the group's money-making efforts. In the end, one will outlast their competition and expose The Mole to win the prize pot.

The series is based on the Belgian format 'The Mole' (original title 'De Mol'), created by Bart De Pauw, Michel Vanhove, Michiel Devlieger, and Tom Lenaerts and distributed by Primitives.

Netflix is now casting for season 2 of The Mole. Submit applications HERE.