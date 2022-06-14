Netflix Renews THE LINCOLN LAWYER For Season 2

Netflix TODAY announced it has renewed The Lincoln Lawyer for a second season.

Season 2 will consist of 10 episodes and will be based on the fourth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series by Michael Connelly, The Fifth Witness.

Fan favorite Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is back to reprise his role as Mickey Haller. Neve Campbell (Maggie McPherson), Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy), and Angus Sampson (Cisco), among others, will also reprise their roles.

Dailyn Rodriguez (Queen of the South) joins the series as Co-Showrunner and Executive Producer.

Ted Humphrey, who developed the series alongside creator, David E. Kelley, returns as Co-Showrunner/Executive Producer

The first season of The Lincoln Lawyer premiered May 13, 2022 holding firmly on the Netflix Global Top 10 with a cumulative 260.53 Million hours viewed as of June 5, 2022, reaching the Top 10 in 90 countries.

Mickey Haller, an iconoclastic idealist, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles. Based on the series of bestselling novels by renowned author Michael Connelly, the first season is based on the second book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Brass Verdict.

Executive producers include David E. Kelley, Ted Humphrey, Michael Connelly, Dailyn Rodriguez, Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen, and Tana Jamieson. The series is from A+E Studios.