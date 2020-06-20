Netflix Negotiating Deal to Acquire Domestic Rights to Aaron Sorkin's THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

According to Variety, Netflix is negotiating a deal to acquire domestic rights to Aaron Sorkin's "The Trial of the Chicago 7" from Paramount Pictures and Cross Creek Pictures.

CAA is negotiating with Netflix. Foreign rights to the film were pre-sold.

"The Trial of the Chicago 7" is based on the infamous 1969 trial of seven defendants charged by the federal government with conspiracy and more, arising from the countercultural protests at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. The trial transfixed the nation and sparked a conversation intended to undermine the U.S. government.

The star-studded cast for the film includes Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Jeremy Strong, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Frank Langella, William Hurt, Michael Keaton and Mark Rylance.

