Netflix Greenlights NEON Reggaeton Comedy Series

Netflix TODAY announced a series order for scripted comedy Neon, from creator Shea Serrano, with Max Searle serving as showrunner. Netflix ordered an eight episode season. Neon stars Tyler Dean Flores, Emma Ferreira, Jordan Mendoza and Courtney Taylor.

Neon focuses on three friends who move from a small town in Florida to Miami with the hopes of MAKING IT big in the world of reggaeton. The show chronicles not only their larger than life dreams but the harsh comic realities of attempting to make it in the music industry.

In Neon, Tyler Dean Flores plays Santi, a budding reggaeton artist who, with the help of his friends, Ness (Emma Ferrerira) and Felix (Jordan Mendoza) and A&R rep, Mia (Courtney Taylor) hopes to become the biggest reggaeton star in the world. Or at least make rent.

The series is executive produced by Serrano and Searle. The SB Projects team of Scooter Braun, Scott Manson and James Shin will executive produce and Kyle Vinuya is set to co-executive produce. Jordan Mendoza also serves as consulting producer.

Photo credit: Russel Baer