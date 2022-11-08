Netflix Greenlights NEON Reggaeton Comedy Series
Netflix TODAY announced a series order for scripted comedy Neon, from creator Shea Serrano, with Max Searle serving as showrunner. Netflix ordered an eight episode season. Neon stars Tyler Dean Flores, Emma Ferreira, Jordan Mendoza and Courtney Taylor.
Neon focuses on three friends who move from a small town in Florida to Miami with the hopes of MAKING IT big in the world of reggaeton. The show chronicles not only their larger than life dreams but the harsh comic realities of attempting to make it in the music industry.
In Neon, Tyler Dean Flores plays Santi, a budding reggaeton artist who, with the help of his friends, Ness (Emma Ferrerira) and Felix (Jordan Mendoza) and A&R rep, Mia (Courtney Taylor) hopes to become the biggest reggaeton star in the world. Or at least make rent.
The series is executive produced by Serrano and Searle. The SB Projects team of Scooter Braun, Scott Manson and James Shin will executive produce and Kyle Vinuya is set to co-executive produce. Jordan Mendoza also serves as consulting producer.
Photo credit: Russel Baer
November 8, 2022
The saga comes to an END. Golden Globe® and BAFTA winner Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween franchise, “Scream Queens,” Knives Out) is back as Laurie Strode, “a timeless scream queen” (K. Austin Collins, Rolling Stone), fighting for her life in the thrilling conclusion against the infamous masked killer, Michael Myers.
ENOLA HOLMES 2 Tops Netflix Watch List the Week of October 31
November 8, 2022
Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill are back in Enola Holmes 2. The sibling mystery debuted atop the English Films List with 64.08M hours viewed, making it the most viewed title this week. The highly anticipated sequel was in the Top 10 in 93 countries. As fans prepared to unravel the mystery, Enola Holmes also jumped into the list.
Nu-Jazz Influenced Outside Releases 'A New Beginning' EP
November 8, 2022
Studio mastermind and prodigiously gifted multi-instrumentalist, writer and arranger Matt Cooper, aka Outside, has been a creative powerhouse from the time he founded Outside in 1993, to now where he has been Musical Director of Incognito and collaborated on the STR4TA project with Incognito’s Bluey and Gilles Peterson as co-writer/producer/performer.
Interview: Andrew Polk Reveals How He Relates to ARMAGEDDON TIME
November 8, 2022
Armageddon Time features a stacked ensemble cast, including Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway, Tovah Feldshuh, Jessica Chastain, and more. Andrew Polk, who has been seen on stage in The Band's Visit, plays Mr. Turkletaub, a 6th grade teacher at PS. 173 in Queens, NY. Read about Polk's unexpected connection to Mr. Turkletaub and more!
Gothic Indie-Rock Band Souls Extolled Releases 'Just Dreams'
November 8, 2022
The Austin based Souls Extolled are known for their diverse and provocative blend of familiar and eclectic rock fusion. Taking parts from indie and alt rock to grunge, ska, and punk, they have created a modern rock of the ages that can only be described as purely Souls Extolled. Listen to the new single now. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!