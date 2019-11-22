Netflix Begins Shooting THE INNOCENT

El Inocente, the new Netflix series created by Oriol Paulo and written by Jordi Vallejo, Oriol Paulo and Guillem Clúa, will star Mario Casas (El Practicante, Hogar, Contratiempo, El Bar, Tres metros sobre el cielo), Aura Garrido (El día de mañana, El Ministerio del Tiempo, Stockholm) and Alexandra Jiménez (Las distancias, Toc toc, KIKI, el amor se hace, Promoción fantasma). The shooting will start on November 22nd.

El Inocente is an adaptation of Harlan Coben's bestseller of the same name. Throughout eight episodes, Mario Casas and Aura Garrido will get into the skin of Mateo and Olivia, a couple who will have to rebuild their lives for the second time after receiving some disturbing and surprising news.

Oriol Paulo (Barcelona, 1975) is a Spanish director, scriptwriter and producer with more than 10 years of experience in the world of cinema. Paulo is behind projects such as Durante la tormenta (2018), the internationally acclaimed Contratiempo (2016), Los ojos de Julia (2010) or El Cuerpo (2012), for which he was nominated for the Goya Award for Best New Director, and for which he won the Best Film Award at the Paris Fantastic Film Festival in 2012.

El Inocente is a co-production of Sospecha and Think Studio. Oriol Paulo, Sandra Hermida, Belén Atienza, Jesús de la Vega and Eneko Lizarraga are the executive producers of this dramatic thriller. Laura Rubirola is the delegate producer of the project.





