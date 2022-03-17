Netflix Announces RONNY CHIENG: SPEAKEASY Comedy Special

In this stylish follow up to his highly acclaimed debut Netflix comedy special, Ronny Chieng performs live in New York City in the intimate setting of the Chinese Tuxedo bar and restaurant.

With a unique blend of intelligence, rage and physicality, Ronny shares his take on the pandemic, race relations, cancel culture and stories from his experiences as an international touring comic.

Directed by Sebastian DiNatale and produced by All Things Comedy, Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy premieres globally on Netflix on April 5.