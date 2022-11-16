Natalie Morales Delivers Her First True-Crime Investigation for 48 HOURS
The special will premiere on Saturday, Nov. 19 (10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+.
Award-winning correspondent Natalie Morales will make her investigative debut on CBS News' critically acclaimed true-crime series 48 HOURS on Saturday, Nov. 19 (10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+.
Morales' first in-depth reporting for CBS News focuses on an investigation into the murders of two young women, Annette Schnee, 21, and Bobbie Jo Oberholtzer, 29, near the resort ski town of Breckenridge, Colo. Detectives were initially able to link the two 1982 murders through an orange sock found near Oberholtzer's crime scene and a matching sock found on Schnee.
The case went cold until investigators ran DNA recovered from evidence through a public genealogy database and got a match. In a bizarre turn of events, investigators would learn that the killer had been rescued by a local fire chief from a snow-covered mountain pass the very same night he dumped the bodies of the two women.
"The 48 HOURS team is at the top of their game and the best in the business of true-crime reporting," Morales says. "It has been a dream working with the 48 HOURS family and on this story, which has so many unusual twists and turns."
48 HOURS: "Last Seen in Breckenridge" is produced by Chris Young Ritzen, Jamie Stolz, Paul LaRosa, Betsy Shuller and Judy Rybak. David Dow and Elena DiFiore are the development producers. Lauren Clark is the field producer. Michael Loftus is the associate producer. Richard Barber, Marlon Disla, Mike Vele, Diana Modica and Marcus Balsam are the editors. Anthony Batson is the senior broadcast producer. Nancy Kramer is the executive story editor. Judy Tygard is the executive producer.
At 9:00 PM, 48 HOURS and Troy Roberts report on the heart-wrenching story of a 9-year-old Russian girl named Caralee who was adopted by an American couple. But two years later, the couple came to believe Caralee was dangerous, even capable of murder as they say she tried to kill her little brother. The American couple returned Caralee to Russia and left her behind in a children's psychiatric hospital. Roberts tells her surprising story in "What Happened to the Perfect Child?"
48 HOURS is one of the most successful true-crime docuseries in television history and has been the #1 non-sports broadcast on Saturday nights for 16 consecutive years. 48 HOURS is broadcast Saturdays at 10:00 PM, ET/PT on CBS, and streams anytime on Paramount+. There's also a new way to watch 48 HOURS. You'll find us on the CBS News Streaming Network Wednesdays at 8:00 PM, ET. Download the CBS News app on your phone or connected TV. Follow 48 HOURS on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Listen to podcasts at CBSAudio.
Watch a preview of the episode here:
