NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN EVE Leads New Year's Eve Programming

Airing from 11:30 p.m.-12:31 a.m., the first late-night segment of ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022" attracted 19.6 million Total Viewers and averaged a massive 5.8 rating, 38 share among Adults 18-49. The 50th-anniversary show of ABC's annual New Year's Eve special drew in 24.2 million Total Viewers and scored a 7.3 Adult 18-49 rating in the midnight quarter-hour.

Part 1 of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022" grew for the 2nd year in a row in both Total Viewers (+6% - 19.6 million vs. 18.4 million) and Adults 18-49 (+4% - 5.8/38 vs. 5.6/32) to hit 4-year highs in both Nielsen measures - since 2017.

Part 1 ranked as the No. 1 program on New Year's Eve in Adults 18-49 (5.8/38), more than tripling NBC's "Miley's New Year's Eve Party" (+205% - 1.9/13 from 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.) and more than quadrupling CBS' "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash" (+427% - 1.1/7 from 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.). In fact, ABC dominated the combined deliveries of NBC and CBS by 93% among Adults 18-49 (5.8/38 vs. 3.0/20 for "Miley's New Year's Eve Party" and "Nashville's Big Bash"). In addition, Part 1 of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022" was the No. 1 program of the evening in Total Viewers (19.6 million).

"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022 - Part 2 (Late-Night)" (1:09 a.m.-2:06 a.m. - 5.6 million Total Viewers and 1.7/21 in AD18-49):

Despite its later post-1:00 a.m. time period, the second late-night segment of ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022" drew an average audience of 5.6 million Total Viewers and averaged a 1.7 rating, 21 share in Adults 18-49.

Part 2 built year over year by 3% in Total Viewers (5.6 million vs. 5.4 million).