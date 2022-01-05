Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN EVE Leads New Year's Eve Programming

The special competed with Miley's New Year's Eve Party and CBS' Nashville's Big Bash.

Jan. 5, 2022  
Airing from 11:30 p.m.-12:31 a.m., the first late-night segment of ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022" attracted 19.6 million Total Viewers and averaged a massive 5.8 rating, 38 share among Adults 18-49. The 50th-anniversary show of ABC's annual New Year's Eve special drew in 24.2 million Total Viewers and scored a 7.3 Adult 18-49 rating in the midnight quarter-hour.

Part 1 of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022" grew for the 2nd year in a row in both Total Viewers (+6% - 19.6 million vs. 18.4 million) and Adults 18-49 (+4% - 5.8/38 vs. 5.6/32) to hit 4-year highs in both Nielsen measures - since 2017.

Part 1 ranked as the No. 1 program on New Year's Eve in Adults 18-49 (5.8/38), more than tripling NBC's "Miley's New Year's Eve Party" (+205% - 1.9/13 from 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.) and more than quadrupling CBS' "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash" (+427% - 1.1/7 from 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.). In fact, ABC dominated the combined deliveries of NBC and CBS by 93% among Adults 18-49 (5.8/38 vs. 3.0/20 for "Miley's New Year's Eve Party" and "Nashville's Big Bash"). In addition, Part 1 of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022" was the No. 1 program of the evening in Total Viewers (19.6 million).

"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022 - Part 2 (Late-Night)" (1:09 a.m.-2:06 a.m. - 5.6 million Total Viewers and 1.7/21 in AD18-49):
Despite its later post-1:00 a.m. time period, the second late-night segment of ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022" drew an average audience of 5.6 million Total Viewers and averaged a 1.7 rating, 21 share in Adults 18-49.

Part 2 built year over year by 3% in Total Viewers (5.6 million vs. 5.4 million).


