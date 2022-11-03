Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
NEIL YOUNG: HARVEST TIME is Coming to Cinemas Worldwide

NEIL YOUNG: HARVEST TIME is Coming to Cinemas Worldwide

Neil Young: Harvest Time will be presented in movie theaters worldwide on Thursday, December 1 with select encores on Sunday, December 4. 

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 03, 2022  

Shakey Pictures, Trafalgar Releasing, and Reprise Records announced TODAY that Neil Young: Harvest Time will be presented in movie theaters worldwide on Thursday, December 1 with select encores on Sunday, December 4.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Young's bestselling album Harvest, the feature is a never been seen before fan piece including footage from Northern California, London, and Nashville, during its creation. The exclusive cinema event begins with a personal introduction from Young about the film and signature album.

Tickets for Neil Young: Harvest Time go on sale beginning Thursday, November 10. Visit NeilYoungHarvestTime.com for ticketing and the most up-to-date information about participating theaters.

Created between January and September 1971, this docu-film takes viewers on an intimate journey to Young's Broken Arrow Ranch in Northern California for the "Harvest Barn" sessions, to London for an iconic performance with the London Symphony Orchestra, and to Nashville where the then 20-something Neil Young worked on various tracks of this signature album. Performance and rehearsal content is intertwined into creative storytelling and includes most of the tracks from album Harvest (released in 1972) including "Heart of Gold," "A Man Needs A Maid," "Alabama," and "Old Man."

Young said, "This is a big album for me. 50 years ago. I was 24, maybe 23 and this album made a big difference in my life. I played with some great friends, and it's really cool that that this album has lasted so long. I had a great time and now when I listen to it, I think I was really just lucky to be there. I hope you enjoy this story, which is Harvest Time, and which talks about everything that happened. And now people all around the world can see it at the movies."

The premiere in cinemas of the Harvest Time film is in celebration of the release on Dec 2nd of the 50th Anniversary Edition Box Sets on Vinyl and CD of the beloved Harvest album; boasting the original album, three studio outtakes on CD/7" vinyl, an unreleased live 1971 BBC solo performance on CD, LP and DVD. Also included in the box sets is a hardbound book and fold-out poster. The vinyl box sets include a lithograph print. Click HERE to pre-order/pre-save via The Greedy Hand Store at Neil Young Archives (NYA) and it's also available at all retail.

Watch a clip here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
VIDEO: Alfonso Ribeiro Talks DWTS on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Photo
VIDEO: Alfonso Ribeiro Talks DWTS on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
The dance competition show host also chats about his Thanksgiving tradition of inviting the “DWTS” professional dancers from out of town to his house for dinner. Plus, Jennifer plays “AlfonSO or AlfonsNO” with the multi-talented star. Watch the new videos from the interview now!
Photos: Selena Gomez Hits the Red Carpet For Documentary Premiere Photo
Photos: Selena Gomez Hits the Red Carpet For Documentary Premiere
After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light. Check out photos of Gomez and more on the red carpet for the documentary's premiere!
American Idol Auditions: What You Need to Know Photo
American Idol Auditions: What You Need to Know
If you’ve always dreamed of auditioning for American Idol, and you find yourself reading this article, this might just be your sign to go for it.

From This Author - Michael Major


THE DAY OF THE JACKAL Series Ordered at PeacockTHE DAY OF THE JACKAL Series Ordered at Peacock
November 3, 2022

The series is inspired by Frederick Forsyth’s seminal thriller The Day of The Jackal and the award-winning 1973 film adaptation from Universal Pictures. The new series is a reimagining of the novel and film. The series will be written & showrun by Ronan Bennett (Top Boy, Public Enemies) and Brian Kirk (Game of Thrones, Luther) is set to direct.
Heather Trost Releases 'The Debutante'Heather Trost Releases 'The Debutante'
November 3, 2022

As Heather Trost put together her new album Desert Flowers, she imagined herself sitting out on the mesa amidst the arid climate and sand. Even with such little water to survive, wildflowers bloom. This vision is an embellishment of Trost’s Albuquerque surroundings, an intersection of rural splendor and emptiness.
WHITE LUNG Release New Single 'If You're Gone'WHITE LUNG Release New Single 'If You're Gone'
November 3, 2022

White Lung’s fifth and final album, Premonition is about birth and rebirth. It’s about leaving behind nihilism while refusing to give up the freedom that it offers. It’s about raging against the world while still finding space within it for hope and love. It’s about growing—and growing older—without losing the furious energy of youth.
NEIL YOUNG: HARVEST TIME is Coming to Cinemas WorldwideNEIL YOUNG: HARVEST TIME is Coming to Cinemas Worldwide
November 3, 2022

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Young’s bestselling album Harvest, the feature is a never been seen before fan piece including footage from Northern California, London, and Nashville, during its creation. The exclusive cinema event begins with a personal introduction from Young about the film and signature album.
Selena Gomez Releases New Single 'My Mind & Me' From Upcoming Apple TV+ DocumentarySelena Gomez Releases New Single 'My Mind & Me' From Upcoming Apple TV+ Documentary
November 3, 2022

Selena Gomez has released her new single, 'My Mind & Me,' from her new documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” directed and produced by Alek Keshishian ('Madonna: Truth or Dare”). Watch the new lyric video for the single now!