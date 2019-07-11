NBC Sports Presents Honda Indy Toronto This Sunday

NBC Sports continues its exclusive coverage of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series this Sunday, July 14, at 3:30 p.m. ETon NBCSN with the Honda Indy Toronto, live from the streets of Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Pre-race coverage begins on NBCSN at 3 p.m. ET.

2015 and 2017 Toronto winner Josef Newgarden (Team Penske - 402 points) currently leads the INDYCAR driver standings by just seven points over Indy 500 runner-up Alexander Rossi (Andretti Autosport - 395 points), who took the checkered flag in the REV Group Grand Prix at Road America on June 23. Defending series champion Scott Dixon won last year in Toronto.

Live coverage begins Friday exclusively on NBC Sports Gold's INDYCAR Pass with Practice 1 at 11 a.m. ET and Practice 2 at 3:15 p.m. ET. NBC Sports Gold'sINDYCAR Pass provides live streaming coverage of all practices, qualifying, Indy Lights races and on-demand replays for the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series season. This marks the first time that all NTT IndyCar Series qualifying and practice sessions will receive television-quality production, including timing and scoring. INDYCAR Pass is now available through the remainder of the 2019 season for $24.99. Click here to purchase.

Coverage from Toronto continues Saturday on INDYCAR Pass with Practice 3 at 10:20 a.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN. INDYCAR Pass will also stream Sunday's warm-up at 12:15 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports' lead INDYCAR broadcast team of Leigh Diffey (play-by-play),Townsend Bell (analyst), and Paul Tracy (analyst), a two-time winner at Toronto (1993 and 2003) and Toronto area native, will call the Honda Indy Toronto on Sunday. Jon Beekhuis, Dillon Welch and Robin Miller will provide reports from the pits.

Sunday's pre-race coverage on NBCSN will be highlighted by Robert Wickensdriving a modified Acura NSX with hand controls on the parade lap prior to the race. The Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports driver and Toronto area native continues his recovery from spinal cord injuries sustained in a crash during last August's IndyCar event at Pocono Raceway.



WATCH: DWAYNE "THE ROCK" JOHNSON CO-PROMOTES INDYCAR ANDFAST & FURIOUS PRESENTS: HOBBS & SHAW

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, star of Universal's upcoming film, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, talks about the similarities between INDYCAR and Hobbs & Shaw in a promo ahead of this weekend's race in Toronto. Spots featuring The Rock and co-promoting the premiere of Hobbs & Shaw and upcoming INDYCAR races will run on NBC Sports' social media platforms and on NBCSN.



INDYCAR CONTINUES VIEWERSHIP GAINS ON NBC AND NBCSN

The NTT IndyCar Series continues to grow its viewership this season as the REV Group Grand Prix at Road America is now NBC Sports' most-watched INDYCAR race on record, excluding the 2019 Indianapolis 500, and viewership for the first five races on NBC is up 19% compared to ABC's five total races in 2018, according to Nielsen and digital data from Adobe Analytics. Click here for more information.

Following is this weekend's INDYCAR coverage from Toronto on NBCSN andNBC Sports Gold:

Date Coverage Network Time (ET) Fri., July 12 Honda Indy Toronto - Practice 1 NBC Sports Gold 11 a.m. Honda Indy Toronto - Practice 2 NBC Sports Gold 3:15 p.m. Sat., July 13 Honda Indy Toronto - Practice 3 NBC Sports Gold 10:20 a.m. Honda Indy Toronto - Qualifying NBCSN 2 p.m. Sun., July 14 Honda Indy Toronto - Warm Up NBC Sports Gold 12:15 p.m. Honda Indy Toronto - Pre-Race NBCSN 3 p.m. Honda Indy Toronto NBCSN 3:30 p.m. Honda Indy Toronto - Post-Race NBCSN 5:30 p.m. Mon., July 15 Honda Indy Toronto (Encore) NBCSN 6 p.m.

*All coverage on NBC & NBCSN streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app



MECUM AUTO AUCTIONS LIVE FROM DENVER - FRIDAY AT 2:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN AND SATURDAY AT 3:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN FOLLOWING INDYCAR QUALIFYING

NBC Sports continues its 2019 Mecum Auto Auctions coverage from Denver, Colo., this weekend, beginning with live coverage Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. NBCSN will have more live coverage on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET, following INDYCAR qualifying coverage from Toronto. Encore presentations of Friday and Saturday's coverage will air throughout the weekend.

Featured lots expected to cross the auction block at the Colorado Convention Center include a 1982 Buick Riviera Convertible and a 1955 Dodge Coronet.Scott Hoke will host coverage on-site in Denver, alongside analysts John Kraman and Stephen Cox, and reporters Bill Stephens and Katie Osborne.

Date Coverage Network Time (ET) Fri., July 12 Mecum Auto Auctions: Denver NBCSN 2:30 p.m. Sat., July 13 Mecum Auto Auctions: Denver NBCSN 3:30 p.m. Mecum Auto Auctions: Denver NBCSN 11:30 p.m. Sun., July 14 Mecum Auto Auctions: Denver* NBCSN 6:30 p.m.

*denotes delayed/encore coverage

2019 INDYCAR SEASON ON NBC AND NBCSN

NBC Sports' coverage of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series began earlier this year with the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, the first of 17 races to air on NBC and NBCSN during the season.

The 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500 was the first ever on NBC. The 2019 NTT IndyCar Series championship will be decided on NBC, with the season's penultimate race in Portland on Sunday, Sept. 1, followed by season finale at Laguna Seca on Sunday, Sept. 22. Click here for more information.





