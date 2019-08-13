NBC Orders More GOOD GIRLS Episodes For Season 3

Aug. 13, 2019  
Variety reports that NBC has ordered three additional episodes for the third season of "Good Girls." There will now be sixteen episodes in the upcoming season.

The series focuses on three suburban housewives who decide to rob a grocery store to make ends meet, inadvertently pulling them deep into a life of crime.

Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman star on the hit show. Hendricks is best known from her role on "Mad Men"; Retta is known from her time on "Parks and Recration"; Mae Whitman was a fixture on "Arrested Development" and starred in "The DUFF" and "Scott Pilgrim Versus The World."

Read the original story on Variety.



TV News Desk

