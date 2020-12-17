NBC & Litton Entertainment Announce New Lineup

Litton Entertainment, the preeminent producer of award-winning family programming, and NBC today announced that new series "Wild Child" and "One Team: The Power of Sports" will join "The More You Know," NBC's award-wining three-hour Saturday morning programming block. "The More You Know" audiences will continue to enjoy high-quality, inspiring stories focused on environmental stewardship, social innovators, health, civic engagement and diversity.

"Wild Child," hosted by Sheinelle Jones, co-host of NBC News' 3rd Hour of "TODAY," will take viewers on an adventure to meet the cutest, most curious and fascinating baby animals on the planet. Each week audiences will witness the incredible bond that exists within the ANIMAL KINGDOM between parents and their children. "Wild Child" will reveal how these untamed youngsters are born, how they play and how they learn to survive in the wild. Jones will highlight a wide variety of wild animal children in their first years on Earth as they overcome environmental challenges and threats from predators.

"One Team: The Power of Sports," hosted by NBC Sports contributor Corey Robinson, features stories focused on diversity, inclusion and the power of sports to unite people beyond the playing field. This series shines a light on people who have used sports to overcome obstacles or to help their community. Viewers will learn the value of acceptance and how everyone deserves a fair shot in life. No matter the level of competition, "One Team: The Power of Sports" demonstrates the impact sports can have on people, regardless of their gender, background or color of their skin.

Returning series in "The More You Know" block include:

"Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer" is a live action, half-hour television program that will take viewers on an incredible journey to the wildest points of the globe, uncovering the connection between the environment, wildlife and human beings of exotic locales. The show's host, meteorologist Dylan Dreyer, will reveal a new destination each week, ranging from Africa to Indochina and the Middle East, as well as many untamed islands around the world. Audiences will come face-to-face with fascinating native animals - some cute, some dangerous - while learning amazing facts about nature and wildlife. "Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer" gives audiences a captivating look at the symbiosis between all living things, in the most larger-than-life places on Earth.

"Roots Less Traveled," hosted by Faruq Tauheed, will return with new episodes featuring additional insightful interviews with our featured guests. The series follows two family members, often from different generations, as they gain a newfound understanding and respect for each other on their quest to learn more about their family history. Each week a new pair will set out on an adventure to solve a mystery in their family tree. From rumors of a relative who sailed on the Titanic to stories of homesteaders forging a new path for future generations, our duo will discover the truth behind the tales that have been passed down in their family while our viewers learn the personal stories behind notable historical moments. Viewers will be taken on a literal journey to unique places around the globe, learning more about the culture and history of these significant locations and events that happened there. Throughout this experience, we will witness these family members grow closer as they gain wisdom not only about themselves, but also about how their past has helped shape their present.

"The Voyager with Josh Garcia" gives audiences access to the world's most incredible destinations as Garcia takes viewers on an enthralling ocean voyage exploring the people and cultures that make our world so breathtaking. This season viewers will travel with Garcia as he treks along Alaska's majestic Mendenhall glacier, samples traditional Thai food in Bangkok and ventures to the mountains of Taiwan to learn how traditional tea is farmed and prepared.

"Vets Saving Pets" provides an inside look at a bustling emergency veterinary trauma center. Audiences will witness firsthand the dedication and determination of these veterinary specialists as they work tirelessly to save their animal patients. Each week viewers will see new emergency cases, including a wide array of specialties within veterinary medicine such as critical care, oncology, cardiology, neurology, anesthesiology, dermatology, dentistry and surgery.

