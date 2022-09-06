NBC Announces OPEN HOUSE Season 15 Premiere Date

"Open House," NBC's Emmy Award-winning real estate, interior design, architecture and lifestyle program, returns for its 15th season on Sunday, September 18.

Each week, in celebration of aspiration and inspiration, host and licensed real estate agent Sara Gore takes audiences inside some of the most jaw-dropping and one-of-a-kind properties on and off the market, where viewers meet the innovative designers, architects and envelope-pushing creatives who call these places home.

This season, audiences are not only granted access into some of the most exclusive properties in New York and Los Angeles, but for the first time, the "Open House" team sails across the pond for a glimpse inside some impeccable homes in London and Paris.

Throughout the series' historic run, Sara has taken viewers on all-access tours of celebrities' incomparable homes, including those of Taylor Swift, Toni Morrison, Tyra Banks, Steve Harvey, Stacy London, Betsey Johnson, Christian Siriano, Vivica Fox, Melissa & Joe Gorga, Ramona Singer, Kandi Buruss, Susan Lucci and many more. Last season's notable guests included Steve Gold (Bravo's "Million Dollar Listing"), Ryan Serhant (Bravo's "Million Dollar Listing") and FOOD NETWORK STAR Anne Burrell.

Sunday, September 18 -"Open House Celebrates 15 Seasons" - Season 15 Premiere

In the premiere episode of the 15th season of "Open House," we go behind the scenes with host Sara Gore as she gets ready for a property tour of one of Westchester, New York's most distinctive art-filled residences . Later, we look inside a former carriage house on Washington Mews, one of Greenwich Village's most beautiful and exclusive blocks; and LA-based interior designer Jason Lai shows off his newest project filled with color and patterns.

We also explore an extraordinary Hamptons home built entirely from industrial shipping crates. We round out this week's episode in Beverly Hills, at an ultra-lux home with cinematic views of Los Angeles. And of course, a champagne toast.

Sunday, September 25 - "Divine Inside and Out"

This jet-setting episode features London's first-ever appearance on "Open House," with a peek into the home and garden of legendary hair stylist Sam McKnight, who created the iconic looks of Kate Moss, cover models Bella and Gigi Hadid , and Princess Diana, among others.

We return to the Big Apple for a look at a modern Midtown penthouse, as well as a townhouse redefined in Brooklyn. In Westchester, New York's Croton-on-Hudson, we visit a mid-century classic from a true architectural master, Marcel Breuer. Finally, founder of the self-help social network Quilt, Ashley Sumner, showcases her home in Venice, California.

Hosted by Sara Gore, this popular lifestyle series is celebrating 15 Seasons this fall. Each week, we explore the most lavish, over the top, and rarely seen properties in the New York area and around the country, giving viewers exclusive inside access to these one-of-a-kind residences. Along the way, we meet the industry's top agents, designers, architects and creatives who invite us into these swoon-worthy homes. From the trendy to the traditional, the classic to the contemporary, we prove how a home can be a distinctive work of art. OPEN HOUSE NYC is produced by LXTV, part of the NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations division of NBCUniversal.

"Open House" airs on 11 NBC Owned stations and is nationally syndicated, averaging over 1.5M weekly viewers. The show is also available overnight on NBC Network, Peacock, LX News and NBC VOD.