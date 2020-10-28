NARCOS: MEXICO Will Return for Third Season on Netflix

Watch a teaser below!

Today, Netflix confirmed a third season of Narcos: Mexico, the critically-acclaimed Netflix drama.

After five seasons as Showrunner, Eric Newman will hand over day-to-day showrunning duties to co-creator and long-time collaborator, Carlo Bernard. Newman is currently under an overall deal with Netflix on both the feature side (Bright, Power Project) and the television side (Hemlock Grove, Narcos and Narcos:Mexico) and he will segue into overseeing a broadening Netflix slate that includes the previously announced opioid TV drama Painkiller, Escape From Spiderhead starring Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller and The Upper World starring Daniel Kaluuya. Newman will continue to executive produce alongside Bernard and Jose Padilha.

In addition, Wagner Moura, who starred as Pablo Escobar during the first two seasons of Narcos, will return to the series, directing two episodes in the new season.

Eric Newman said: I am grateful for my five years at the helm of Narcos and Narcos: Mexico and am immensely proud of what this spectacular team has achieved with these shows. Carlo Bernard is the first person I ever spoke to about this project, over ten years ago, and I am extremely pleased to leave the steering of Season 3 of Narcos: Mexico in his very capable hands.

