Missy Elliott to Guest Star on CRAIG OF THE CREEK

The news was announced during the “Cartoon Network: Winner Takes All” panel.

Jul. 25, 2022  

Cartoon Network announced TODAY at San Diego Comic-Con that Grammy-winning hip hop icon Missy Elliott will make her debut on the Emmy-, GLAAD, and NAACP Image Award-nominated series, Craig of the Creek. The news was announced during the "Cartoon Network: Winner Takes All" panel.

In the episode, "The Jump Off," Craig challenges a group of Creek kids to a double dutch jump rope competition, even though he has no idea how to double dutch. Elliott plays Carla Frazier, the 1989 Double Dutch Champion, and rival to Craig's mom, Nicole, who was the previous Double Dutch Queen.

More news from today's panel included acclaimed filmmaker Zack Snyder who will make his TEEN TITANS GO! debut, guest starring on an upcoming episode of the hit Cartoon Network series. Snyder will appear as himself in the series' 365th episode titled, "365!" premiering this fall. Influential rap trio De La Soul also returns to TEEN TITANS GO! for another guest appearance during the series' upcoming eighth season. The band previously appeared as themselves in a season six episode titled, "Don't Press Play," that parodied their real-life music rights battle.

Additionally, Grammy-winning singer, Anderson .Paak will return for season two of the hit Cartoon Network series, We Baby Bears, along with his son, Soul Rasheed, as the Triple T Tigers music group.

Willow Smith is also on board to join the adorable bears and reprise her role as Unica, magical unicorn and forest protector.

Teen Titans Go! is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. CRAIG OF THE CREEK and WE BABY BEARS are produced by Cartoon Network Studios.



