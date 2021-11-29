Miley Cyrus & Pete Davidson to Host New Year's Eve Special on NBC

NBC rings in 2022 with an all-star celebration hosted by multi-platinum selling recording artist Miley Cyrus and "Saturday Night Live's" Pete Davidson, alongside a star-studded lineup of special guests and musical performances for a must watch evening. "Saturday Night Live" creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels will executive produce the special for NBC and Peacock.

The special will air live on NBC from Miami, Florida on Friday, December 31 from 10:30pm-12:30amET, and will also be live-streamed on Peacock.

"In what is sure to be an exciting and fun evening, we are looking forward to partnering with Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with a night of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete." Said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal.

"Miley's New Year's Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson" is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, Miley Cyrus and Lindsay Shookus. It is produced by Den of Thieves with Executive Producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski. It is also produced by Hopetown Entertainment, Miley Cyrus' and Tish Cyrus's production company. It is directed by Joe DeMaio.