Michael Showalter's THE IDEA OF YOU Starring Anne Hathaway And Nicholas Galitzine Selected For SXSW Closing Night World Premiere

It will premiere on Saturday, March 16 at The Paramount Theatre at 713 Congress Ave., Austin, TX before coming to Prime Video May 2.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

THE IDEA OF YOU has been selected for the Closing Night World premiere at the SXSW Film Festival. It will premiere on Saturday, March 16 at The Paramount Theatre at 713 Congress Ave., Austin, TX before coming to Prime Video May 2.

The film stars Anne Hathaway, Nicholas Galitzine, Ella Rubin, Reid Scott, Annie Mumolo, Raymond Cham Jr., Viktor White, Jaiden Anthony, Dakota Adan, Perry Mattfeld, Mathilda Gianopoulos, Jordan Aaron Hall.

The film centers on Solène, a 40-year-old single mom who begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest BOY BAND on the planet. When Solène must step in to chaperone her teenage daughter's trip to the Coachella Music Festival after her ex bails at the last minute, she has a chance encounter with Hayes and there is an instant, undeniable spark.

As they begin a whirlwind romance, it isn't long before Hayes' superstar status poses unavoidable challenges to their relationship, and Solène soon discovers that life in the glare of his spotlight might be more than she bargained for.

In addition to Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, the cast includes Ella Rubin, Reid Scott, Annie Mumolo, Viktor White, Raymond Cham, Jaiden Anthony, and Dakota Adan. The film is based on the beloved novel of the same name by Robinne Lee. 



