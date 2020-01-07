Melissa McCarthy Joins Nicole Kidman in NINE PERFECT STRANGERS
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Melissa McCarthy has joined the cast of Hulu's "Nine Perfect Strangers" opposite Nicole Kidman.
The series is based on a novel by Liane Moriarty, and will debut in 2021.
Nine Perfect Strangers is set at a boutique wellness resort where nine stressed city dwellers go in an attempt to get on a path to a better way of living. The resort is overseen by Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their minds and bodies.
McCarthy will play Francis, one of the nine.
McCarthy starred on TV's "Mike & Molly" and "Gilmore Girls." She's an Oscar nominee for "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" and "Bridesmaids."
