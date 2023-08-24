Maya Jama to Host LOVE ISLAND GAMES on Peacock

Comedian Iain Stirling will return as narrator in this brand-new Love Island format.

By: Aug. 24, 2023

Maya Jama has been announced as the host of Peacock’s LOVE ISLAND GAMES, the first ever spinoff of the hit cultural phenomenon LOVE ISLAND. The new Original series from ITV Entertainment premieres exclusively on Peacock beginning Wednesday, November 1 with new episodes streaming six days a week.    

Comedian Iain Stirling will return as narrator in this brand-new LOVE ISLAND format. 

Set in Fiji, the first season of Peacock’s LOVE ISLAND GAMES will bring together fan-favorite Islanders from various LOVE ISLAND series across the globe – USA, UK, Australia and beyond – for a second shot at love as they compete in a brand-new format to be crowned champions of LOVE ISLAND GAMES. 

In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as fan-favorite Islanders are faced with both team and couples' challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals and new competition twists and turns like never before. 

Watch the preview here:




