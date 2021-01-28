Marin Ireland Boards New Feature From Dweck Productions and Vanishing Angle

Dweck Productions and Vanishing Angle, two leading US production and film financing companies, have announced today that they are teaming up for writer/director Jamil Muñoz's debut feature film MUSLIMAH, with actress Marin Ireland (Netflix's "The Umbrella Academy", HELL OR HIGH WATER) attached in the lead role.

MUSLIMAH will follow Diana (Marin Ireland), an American convert to Islam who moves to upstate New York with her young son, Nabil, in the aftermath of September 11th, 2001. The other Muslims in the community are welcoming and helpful, until she meets and falls for Hassan, a cab driver and Somali refugee. The social pressure forces Diana to make a choice: will she preserve her faith, or follow her heart?

Marin Ireland is a Tony nominated actress whose best known from her roles in Netflix's "The Umbrella Academy", Amazon's "Sneaky Pete", Showtime's "Homeland", and feature films including THE IRISH-MAN, HELL OR HIGH WATER, THE MISEDUCATION OF CAMERON POST and GLASS CHIN (for which she was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award). Ireland's theatre credits include produc-tions of Reasons to be Pretty (Theatre World Award, Tony Nomination), Blue Ridge, The Big Knife, After Miss Julie, Ironbound, Kill Floor, Blasted, Marie Antoinette, Summer and Smoke, Three Sisters, and Cyclone (Obie Award), among others.

"We are thrilled that Marin Ireland will be headlining this rare coming-of-middle-age story that captures the experience of a courageous mother, who challenges her faith, culture and her adopted communi-ty to pursue joy on her own terms." said Hannah Dweck of Dweck Productions. "What drew us to this project is the way it handles potent themes with a beautiful, light touch."

Writer/director/editor Jamil Muñoz's debut feature film MUSLIMAH is loosely based on his own experi-ences as a Muslim American in upstate New York. Muñoz's previous work includes the short film KI-KO, which was acquired by Gunpowder and Sky's DUST after screening at festivals around the world. Muñoz's teleplay "Baretia" also received a grant from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, as well as an honorable mention from the Tribeca Film Institute's Sloan Grand Jury Prize.

MUSLIMAH is being produced by Hannah Dweck and Theodore Schaefer of Dweck Productions, and Benjamin Wiessner from Vanishing Angle. Dweck and Schaefer are part of the producing team on WE'RE ALL GOING TO THE WORLD'S FAIR, which will have its world premiere this week at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival in the NEXT program. Wiessner and Vanishing Angle's recent projects in-clude GREENER GRASS (Sundance Film Festival), THUNDER ROAD (Spirit Award nominee and Grand Jury Prize at SXSW), A BREAD FACTORY (Spirit Award nominee), and BEAST BEAST (Sun-dance Film Festival).



Production for MUSLIMAH is planned to start in summer 2021.

Marin Ireland is represented by ICM Partners and Untitled Entertainment.