Mariah Carey Sets MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL! Special on CBS

Mariah Carey Sets MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL! Special on CBS

The special is broadcasting Tuesday, Dec. 20 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS.

Nov. 10, 2022  

CBS presents MARIAH CAREY: MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL!, a new two-hour primetime concert special from the Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey, broadcasting Tuesday, Dec. 20 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

The news was first announced earlier TODAY on CBS MORNINGS. Filmed in New York City at the world-renowned Madison Square Garden arena, the concert special will feature the singer-songwriter performing a repertoire of her festive holiday hits, including the chart-topping massive perennial favorite "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

As part of a Paramount Global cross-company collaboration, MTV will offer additional opportunities to view the special after the CBS broadcast. Further information will follow in the coming weeks.

Mariah Carey is an author, entrepreneur, philanthropist, producer and multiple award-winning artist and songwriter. She is the best-selling female artist of all time with more than 200 million albums sold to-date and 19 Billboard Hot 100 #1 singles (18 of which are self-penned) - more than any solo artist in history. With her distinct five-octave vocal range, prolific songwriting and producing talent, Carey is truly the template of the modern pop performance.

She is also an inductee to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and has been recognized with multiple Grammy Awards, numerous American Music Awards, three Guinness World Record titles, both Billboard's Artist of the Decade and Icon awards, the World Music Award for World's Best Selling Female Artist of the Millennium, the Ivor Novello Award for PRS for Music Special International Award and BMI's Icon Award for her outstanding achievements in songwriting, to name a few.

Carey's cultural impact has transcended the music industry to leave an indelible imprint upon the world. In 2009, Carey was recognized with the Breakthrough Performance Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival for her critically acclaimed role in Lee Daniels' "Precious." A Congressional Award recipient, Carey has selflessly donated her time and energy to a range of philanthropic causes near to her heart, including Save the Music, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, World Hunger Relief and the Elton John AIDS Foundation, among many others.

A tremendous supporter of children's charities, both domestic and international, Carey founded Camp Mariah in partnership with the Fresh Air Fund, a retreat for inner city children to explore career development. In 2020, Carey's riveting memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey was recognized as a New York Times #1 bestseller upon release. In 2021 she announced the launch of Black Irish, an Irish cream with a name that serves as a playful nod to her family heritage.

MARIAH CAREY: MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL! is a co-production of Sony Music Entertainment and Supply & Demand. Mariah Carey, Joseph Kahn, Charleen Manca and Nicola Doring are executive producers. Sony Music Entertainment is distributing the special.



