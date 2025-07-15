Margaret Cho to Launch 'Choligarchy' Stand-Up Comedy Tour

The show will bring Cho to San Diego, New York, Philadelphia, and more.
Five-time Grammy and Emmy-nominated comedian Margaret Cho will embark on a new stand-up comedy tour starting in August with her brand new show, “Choligarchy.” The show will bring Cho to San Diego, New York and Philadelphia among numerous other stops. Tickets will be on sale beginning July 21 HERE.
“My new show Choligarchy is bringing me back to my roots as a political comedian. I’m so frustrated with the STATE OF THE UNION and I know the only weapon I have is humor," said Cho about the show.
In addition to the tour, Chu will be seen as one of the Gray Sisters alongside Sandra Bernhard & Kristen Schaal in Disney's season 2 of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" and in Gregg Araki's next film, "I Want Your Sex" with Olivia Wilde & Charli XCX.
Recent starring roles include Hulu's Emmy-nominated rom-com "Fire Island" with Wicked's Bowen Yang and with Iliza Shlesinger in Netflix's "Good on Paper." She also starred in Netflix’s “OUTSTANDING: A COMEDY REVOLUTION” documentary and in the Disney+ "Prom Pact" movie.
She was also part of Netflix's “Stand Out Comedy Special” and "Over The Moon" film with Ken Jeong & Sandra Oh, which was nominated for an Academy Award & Golden Globe Award.
1 & 2 Provincetown, MA Town Hall
10 Burlington, VT The Flynn
11 Portsmouth, NH Portsmouth Music Hall
24 Asheville, NC Orange Peel
7 & 8 San Diego, CA Mic Drop Comedy
15 New York, NY Town Hall
16 Montclair, NJ The Wellmont
4, 5 & 6 Appleton, WI Skyline Comedy Café
7 Madison, WI Barrymore
12 & 13 Plano, TX Mic Drop Comedy
15, 16 & 17 Louisville, KY Louisville Comedy Club
5 Durham, NC Carolina Theater
6 Charlotte, NC Fillmore Charlotte
19 Philadelphia, PA Fillmore
20 Washington, DC Warner Theatre
13 Knoxville, TN Bijou Theatre
14 Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theatre
26 Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore Minneapolis
28 Chicago, IL The Vic Theatre
18 Portland, OR Aladdin
19 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre
29 San Francisco, CA Palace of Fine Arts Theatre
Photo credit: Sergio Garcia
