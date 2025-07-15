Margaret Cho to Launch 'Choligarchy' Stand-Up Comedy Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Five-time Grammy and Emmy-nominated comedian Margaret Cho will embark on a new stand-up comedy tour starting in August with her brand new show, “Choligarchy.” The show will bring Cho to San Diego, New York and Philadelphia among numerous other stops. Tickets will be on sale beginning July 21 HERE.

﻿“My new show Choligarchy is bringing me back to my roots as a political comedian. I’m so frustrated with the STATE OF THE UNION and I know the only weapon I have is humor," said Cho about the show.

In addition to the tour, Chu will be seen as one of the Gray Sisters alongside Sandra Bernhard & Kristen Schaal in Disney's season 2 of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" and in Gregg Araki's next film, "I Want Your Sex" with Olivia Wilde & Charli XCX.

Recent starring roles include Hulu's Emmy-nominated rom-com "Fire Island" with Wicked's Bowen Yang and with Iliza Shlesinger in Netflix's "Good on Paper." She also starred in Netflix’s “OUTSTANDING: A COMEDY REVOLUTION” documentary and in the Disney+ "Prom Pact" movie.

She was also part of Netflix's “Stand Out Comedy Special” and "Over The Moon" film with Ken Jeong & Sandra Oh, which was nominated for an Academy Award & Golden Globe Award.

Choligarchy Tour Dates

August

1 & 2 Provincetown, MA Town Hall

October

10 Burlington, VT The Flynn

11 Portsmouth, NH Portsmouth Music Hall

24 Asheville, NC Orange Peel

November

7 & 8 San Diego, CA Mic Drop Comedy

15 New York, NY Town Hall

16 Montclair, NJ The Wellmont

December

4, 5 & 6 Appleton, WI Skyline Comedy Café

7 Madison, WI Barrymore

12 & 13 Plano, TX Mic Drop Comedy

January 2026

15, 16 & 17 Louisville, KY Louisville Comedy Club

February 2026

5 Durham, NC Carolina Theater

6 Charlotte, NC Fillmore Charlotte

19 Philadelphia, PA Fillmore

20 Washington, DC Warner Theatre

March 2026

13 Knoxville, TN Bijou Theatre

14 Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theatre

26 Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore Minneapolis

28 Chicago, IL The Vic Theatre

April 2026

18 Portland, OR Aladdin

19 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre

May 2026

29 San Francisco, CA Palace of Fine Arts Theatre

Photo credit: Sergio Garcia