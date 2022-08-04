Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Madonna, Megan Thee Stallion & More to Take Over the TONIGHT SHOW This Summer

Madonna returns to the “Tonight Show” for her fifth appearance on Aug. 10.

Aug. 4, 2022  

Summer nights are getting even hotter with two weeks of star-studded special episodes of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on NBC.

Fallon's Superstar Super Summer kicks off with three-time, Grammy Award-winning superstar, entrepreneur and philanthropist Megan Thee Stallion co-hosting the show on Aug. 11. That will be followed by a three-day long "Tonight Show" takeover by multi-platinum, award-winning musician Demi Lovato (they/them/she/her) Aug. 16-18.

In what will be her third appearance on "The Tonight Show" and first time co-hosting, Megan will join Fallon in front of the iconic blue curtain to deliver the evening's monologue and interview guests. She's no stranger to teaming up with the late-night host having previously collaborated with Fallon on the hit holiday song "It Was a... (Masked Christmas)" in December 2021.

Global sensation Lovato returns to Studio 6B for their ninth appearance and first "Tonight Show" takeover ahead of the release of their new album "HOLY FVCK." For three jam-packed days, Lovato will take on the role of special guest, co-host and musical performance. Lovato, a longtime friend of the show, has participated in popular games and bits throughout the years, including "Wheel of Musical Impressions" and "Best Friends Challenge."

Plus, ahead of the release of her highly anticipated compilation album "FINALLY ENOUGH LOVE: 50 NUMBER ONES," Madonna returns to the "Tonight Show" for her fifth appearance on Aug. 10. Madonna is a part of the Superstar Super Summer lineup of don't-miss special guests that includes Sterling K. Brown, Elvis Costello, Idris Elba, Kate McKinnon, Martin Short and more.

Previous celebrities who have served as co-hosts alongside Fallon include Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B, comedy great Kevin Hart, rock legend Dave Grohl and, most recently, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes.

Previous "The Tonight Show" takeovers include Grammy-winning and multi-platinum artist Ariana Grande, global superstars BTS, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus and legendary pop icon Cher.

Fallon won the most recent week (July 25-29) in the all-important 18-49 demo against "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" with both shows offering original programming.

"The Tonight Show" is the longest-running talk show on television and the #1 late-night program on digital. Taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.



