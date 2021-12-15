MUSIC BOX To Return To HBO For Season Two

Music Box will return for a second season, it was announced TODAY by HBO Documentary Films.

The upcoming collection of documentaries will continue to explore essential moments in music for an artist or band, an iconic album, or the music industry as a whole. As in season one, each film will be helmed by a different, visionary director.

Season one of MUSIC BOX first debuted in July 2021 with "Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage," directed by Garret Price, and continued as a weekly series this fall with "Jagged," directed by Alison Klayman; "DMX: DON'T Try to Understand," directed by Christopher Frierson; "Listening to Kenny G," directed by Penny Lane; "Mr. Saturday Night," directed by John Maggio; and concludes with "Juice WRLD: Into The Abyss," directed by Tommy Oliver on December 16.

"Season One exceeded our expectations, we were thrilled by the high caliber of our films and our experiences with the talented people who made them. We created a brand that had a unique perspective, now we want to keep growing it and working with HBO and more fantastic directors," said Bill Simmons.

"The gifted storytellers behind each film in the MUSIC BOX series uncover surprising and memorable moments in music that have much deeper stories to tell. We are looking forward to continuing our collaboration with Bill Simmons and The Ringer team to bring another exciting season of MUSIC BOX to HBO," said Lisa Heller and Nancy Abraham, co-heads of HBO Documentary Films.