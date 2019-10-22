MR. PICKLES Wags and Tears His Way to Season Four

Mr. Pickles, Old Town's cutest dog is back for a fourth season of tail wagging, flesh ripping and head decapitating - good old classic American adventure, beginning Sunday, November 17th at Midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim. After Mr. Pickles framed Grandpa for murder in the Season 3 finale, Sheriff learns of Grandpa's whereabouts, and heads out of the country to track him down. Meanwhile Grandpa has a new determination to finally end things with Mr. Pickles, once and for all.

Set in the small, old-fashioned world of Old Town, Mr. Pickles centers on the lives of the Goodman family and their innocent six-year-old son Tommy, whose best friend is the family's lovable and sometimes naughty, Border Collie, Mr. Pickles. Mr. Pickles is a HotHouse production created by Will Carsola and Dave Stewart. It is executive produced by Carsola, Stewart, Michael J. Rizzo, and Mike Mayfield.

