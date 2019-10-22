MR. PICKLES Wags and Tears His Way to Season Four

Article Pixel Oct. 22, 2019  
MR. PICKLES Wags and Tears His Way to Season Four

Mr. Pickles, Old Town's cutest dog is back for a fourth season of tail wagging, flesh ripping and head decapitating - good old classic American adventure, beginning Sunday, November 17th at Midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim. After Mr. Pickles framed Grandpa for murder in the Season 3 finale, Sheriff learns of Grandpa's whereabouts, and heads out of the country to track him down. Meanwhile Grandpa has a new determination to finally end things with Mr. Pickles, once and for all.

Set in the small, old-fashioned world of Old Town, Mr. Pickles centers on the lives of the Goodman family and their innocent six-year-old son Tommy, whose best friend is the family's lovable and sometimes naughty, Border Collie, Mr. Pickles. Mr. Pickles is a HotHouse production created by Will Carsola and Dave Stewart. It is executive produced by Carsola, Stewart, Michael J. Rizzo, and Mike Mayfield.

Adult Swim (AdultSwim.com), launched in 2001, is a WarnerMedia network offering original and acquired animated and live-action series for young adults. Airing nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (ET/PT), Adult Swim is the #1 network with persons 18-34 and 18-49 and is seen in 94 million U.S. homes.

WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, truTV and others.



