MGM+ Greenlights THE WESTIES Series From Creator Chris Brancato

MGM+ has ordered the original crime drama series The Westies from creator and executive producer Chris Brancato. Under his overall television deal with MGM+, Brancato created the series with Michael Panes and will also executive produce and showrun.

The eight-episode series marks Brancato’s third series with MGM+ following the success of his critically acclaimed series Godfather of Harlem, starring Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker, premiering in its fourth season on April 13, and the crime thriller Hotel Cocaine. The Westies will go into production in Toronto, Canada, in July and will premiere exclusively on MGM+ in the U.S., UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Colombia. Amazon MGM Studios Distribution will distribute in all other international territories.

The Westies is a gritty and kinetic crime drama centering on New York City’s infamously violent Irish gang of the same name. The series is set in the early 1980s when the construction of the Jacob Javitz Convention Center on the Westies’ home turf in Hell’s Kitchen promises a financial windfall. Despite being outnumbered fifty-to-one by the Five Families of the Italian Mafia, the Westies’ legendary brutality and cunning have given them the leverage necessary to share the spoils through a fragile détente. But internal conflict between the brash younger generation and the old-school leadership threatens to set a match to this powder keg, which will sweep the Westies into the FBI’s ever-deepening investigation into the Italian mafia.

