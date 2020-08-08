Looking For a New Historical Drama to Binge? Check Out THE RESTAURANT on Amazon Prime

Fans of Downton Abbey will love this series, which stars Hedda Stiernstedt, Charlie Gustafsson, Adam Lundgren, and more.

Looking for something new to watch while staying inside? Check out the historical drama, The Restaurant, which is now available on Amazon Prime.

The Swedish series, originally titled Vår tid Är nu (which translates to Our Time is Now), has three seasons that are all available online, perfect for binging while you're spending more time at home.

In addition, a special Christmas-themed fourth season is set to be released at the end of 2020, Cheat Sheet reports.

Synopsis

Monday May 7, 1945 - the Second World War finally comes to an end and a new, brighter future beckons. In the midst of central Stockholm celebrations, two strangers come together with a quick kiss, parting company immediately after. Upper-class girl Nina and kitchen hand Calle DON'T yet know that their brief encounter will come to have tumultuous consequences.

