Livestreaming Discovery Hub OnNow.tv Receives First Investment

OnNow.tv, the digital guide to livestreaming, is pushing to become the most comprehensive HUB for discovering and following livestreamed media online. The freshly minted startup has received its first investment from music industry innovator Jorge Brea, founder and CEO of Symphonic Distribution, and music marketing expert Janette Berrios.

"It's a watershed when the first person says yes," reflects CEO and co-founder Matthew Adell. "When that first person has decades of experience in entertainment and media and sees the value of what you're accomplishing, that is truly inspiring."

Adell knows from experience how important early investors are. The former CEO of Beatport and VP at the legal iteration of Napster, he founded and sold his own music tech company (MetaPop, sold to Native Instruments in 2017), as well as played a leading executive role in closing several other sales of major pioneering music companies. Now, with three co-founders from the entertainment and tech worlds, he's building the first comprehensive HUB for livestreams.

Brea saw the potential and signed on. "I personally invested in OnNow.tv because I saw the idea had serious merit and the team had the skills and connections to implement it," says Brea. "I have worked with Matt on a range of projects for over ten years, and I know he and his co-founders will be able to accomplish their goal of defragmenting the livestreaming space. I was happy to support them and look forward to their success."

OnNow.tv currently works with Twitch, Red Light, Youtube Live, FanTracks, and Tixr, as well as thousands of individual creators and educators providing cooking, fitness and wellness, music, comedy, and lifestyle livestreams, with more partners coming on board to provide more livestream schedules every day.

