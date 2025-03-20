Lindsay Lohan, Ana de Armas, & More to Recieve CinemaCon Honors

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



CinemaCon has just announced the honorees for the 2025 Big Screen Achievement Awards, taking place on April 3 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. This year’s honorees are Lindsay Lohan (Vanguard Award), Channing Tatum (Distinguished Decade of Achievement in Film), Ana de Armas (Action Star of the Year), Cheech & Chong (Career Achievement in Comedy), David Jonsson (Next Generation Award), Madeleine McGraw (Rising Star of 2025), and Ben Wang (Star of Tomorrow). They all join previously announced honoree, Glen Powell (Star of the Year).

Designed to recognize the remarkable achievements of the extraordinary talent behind the movies, the Big Screen Awards afford an opportunity for the global theatrical exhibition industry to show their gratitude to the performers and filmmakers who bring the magic of movies to their screens.

Lindsay Lohan will return to the big screen this summer in Walt Disney Studios’ Freakier Friday, opening in theatres nationwide on August 8. Freakier Friday will see Lohan, who also serves as an executive producer on the film, and Jamie Lee Curtis reprise their iconic roles of the much beloved 2003 film Freaky Friday. The highly anticipated comedy picks up many years later as Anna (Lohan) and Tess (Curtis) navigate life with new family dynamics, proving that lightning can strike twice. Lohan first captured audiences’ hearts with her breakout roles in The Parent Trap and Freaky Friday. She continued to solidify her place in Hollywood with iconic performances in movies such as Mean Girls, A Prairie Home Companion, Bobby, and Georgia Rule showcasing her versatile talent and making a lasting impact on the entertainment industry.

Channing Tatum stars opposite Kirsten Dunst and Peter Dinklage in Derek Cianfrance’s upcoming film Roofman, opening exclusively in theatres on October 3 via Paramount Pictures. With a career spanning acting, producing and directing, Tatum is known for his iconic roles in such films as Magic Mike, The Lost City, 21 Jump Street, The Vow, and Deadpool & Wolverine, consistently demonstrating his range in both comedy and drama. He co-directed and produced Dog, and earned critical acclaim for his performances in Foxcatcher and The Hateful Eight. As a producer, Tatum has made a significant impact through his company, Free Association, which has produced hit films including Blink Twice, Fatherhood and the Magic Mike franchise.

Ana de Armas stars as Eve Macarro in Lionsgate’s Ballerina, coming to theatres on June 6. Taking place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum, Ballerina follows Eve as she begins her training in the assassin traditions of Ruska Roma. With a career spanning over a decade in both Spanish and Hollywood films de Armas gained recognition for her performances in Blade Runner 2049, Knives Out, and No Time to Die. She received critical acclaim for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, for which she earned an Oscar, SAG, Golden Globe and BAFTA Award nominations. Additional credits include Ghosted, The Gray Man, Sergio, Hands of Stone, and War Dogs.

Cheech Marin & Tommy Chong are set to return to the big screen with their upcoming release Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie, hitting theatres nationwide on April 25, with special limited engagements on April 20th. The film will explore their friendship, fame, rebellion and redemption through a unique mix of real-life moments and creative storytelling. A defining force in comedy, the critically acclaimed duo struck comedy gold and made a fluid transition from live shows and records to films starring in eight features together. Their first, Up In Smoke, was the highest grossing comedy of 1978. With over five decades in the industry, their unique blend of comedy continues to resonate in both film and pop culture today.

David Jonsson can be seen on screen soon in the highly anticipated adaptation of Stephen King’s first-written novel, and the visionary direction of filmmaker Francis Lawrence, Lionsgate’s The Long Walk, a gripping dystopian thriller that challenges audiences to confront A HAUNTING question: how far can you go? BAFTA award winner Jonsson most recently starred in and earned rave reviews for his performance in Ridley Scott’s Alien: Romulus, directed by Fede Alvarez. He recently starred in Rye Lane, and his upcoming projects include Wasteman, Colman Domingo’s Scandalous and an untitled film by Frank Ocean. His television credits include the BBC/HBO series Industry, and his theater work includes acclaimed performances in And Breathe, Mary Stuart and Don Juan in Soho.

Madeleine McGraw will reprise her role as Gwen in Universal Pictures’ Black Phone 2, set to release in theatres nationwide on October 17. Following the massive success of Blumhouse’s 2022 horror phenomenon The Black Phone, McGraw returns alongside Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, Jeremy Davies and Miguel Mora for the sequel of this sinister new franchise. McGraw’s acting career began at the age of 4, quickly catching the industry’s attention with her film debut in American Sniper starring as Bradley Cooper’s daughter. She has since appeared in and voiced roles in such major films as Cars 3, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Pacific Rim: Uprising and Toy Story 4.

Ben Wang stars in Sony Pictures’ Karate Kid: Legends, which unites the iconic martial arts masters of one of the most beloved film franchises of all time to tell a completely new story full of action and heart, releasing in theatres on May 30. When KUNG FU prodigy Li Fong (Ben Wang) relocates to New York City with his mother to attend a prestigious new school, he finds solace in a new friendship with a classmate and her father. But his newfound peace is short-lived after he attracts unwanted attention from a formidable local karate champion. Driven by a desire to defend himself, Li embarks on a journey to enter the ultimate karate competition. Guided by the wisdom of his KUNG FU teacher, Mr. Han (Jackie Chan), and the legendary Karate Kid, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Li merges their unique styles to prepare for an epic martial arts showdown. Known for his starring roles in the Disney+ series American Born Chinese and 2024’s Mean Girls Wang recently wrapped production on Lionsgate’s The Long Walk and the coming-of-age indie film Brian. He can next be seen starring in the comedy feature I’ll Take The Hamm. His previous credits include Chang Can Dunk, Sex Appeal, Search Party and The Last O.G.

Photo Credit: Greg Swales

