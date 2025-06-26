Lilly Singh's DOIN' IT Acquired by Aura Entertainment; Sets U.S. Release Date

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Aura Entertainment has acquired the fearless and laugh-out-loud sex-ed comedy Doin’ It, produced and co-written by its star Lilly Singh (The Muppets Mayhem) in her first leading feature film role. The film will open in theaters across the U.S. on September 19. Singh’s Unicorn Island Productions developed the project with Likely Story, bringing in Camelback Productions, who financed and co-produced the film. The film had its world premiere at 2024’s SXSW Film Festival.

Directed by Sara Zandieh (A Simple Wedding) and co-written by Singh, Neel Patel, and Zandieh, Doin’ It follows Maya (Singh), a 30-year-old software engineer from a conservative Indian family who moonlights as a high school substitute teacher while working on a teen-focused app. When she’s unexpectedly assigned to teach sex education—despite never having had sex herself—chaos and comedy ensue.

With whip-smart cultural commentary and fun, raunchy humor, the inclusive Doin’ It puts a fresh, sex-positive, spin on the classic coming-of-age comedy through the South Asian lens. The ensemble cast includes Sonia Dhillon-Tully (Wedding Season), Sabrina Jalees (I Used to Be Funny), Ana Gasteyer (Saturday Night Live), Stephanie Beatriz (Encanto), Mary Holland (Ghosts), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Pitch Perfect Franchise), and Trevor Salter (She Hulk: Attorney at Law).

The film is produced by Anthony Bregman (In The Heights), Erica Matlin (The Half of It), Singh, Polly Auritt (The Kingdom), and Anita Verma-Lallian, under Likely Story, Unicorn Island Productions, and Camelback Productions.

Photo Courtesy of AURA Entertainment, Camelback Productions, Likely Story and Unicorn Island

