Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lilly Singh Strikes Long-Term Pact with Blink49 Studios and Bell Media

Lilly Singh Strikes Long-Term Pact with Blink49 Studios and Bell Media

The entertainment icon signed for a unique first-look global scripted and second-look unscripted deal.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 20, 2022  

Blink49 Studios and Bell Media announced that they are partnering with world renowned entertainer Lilly Singh and her company Unicorn Island Productions on a unique first-look global scripted and second-look unscripted deal.

Spearheaded by Singh and Polly Auritt, Head of Development at Unicorn Island Productions, as well as Carolyn Newman, Executive Vice President, Global Scripted and Virginia Rankin, Executive Producer for Blink49 Studios, the deal will focus on creating and producing compelling television content that showcases underrepresented communities.

"We're delighted to be in business with Lilly and Polly who are passionate storytellers, particularly when it comes to underrepresented voices in our media landscape," added John Morayniss, CEO, Blink49 Studios.

"We're also excited to be partnering with Bell Media, Canada's leading content creation company, on this unprecedented deal. Bell Media is taking a leadership role in supporting Canadian talent like Lilly, and entering into this innovative studio partnership with Blink49 will ensure the content coming from Unicorn Island Productions will reach audiences in Canada and around the world."

"A native of Scarborough, Ontario, Lilly is a singular creative talent, and along with Polly and the team at Unicorn Island Productions, has a distinct perspective that is so compelling for viewers," said Justin Stockman, VP Content Development and Programming, Bell Media. "Bell Media is thrilled to join forces with our partners at Blink49 to work with Lilly and the team at Unicorn Island Productions on developing content and amplifying new voices."

"I am thrilled to be collaborating with Blink49 Studios and Bell Media since they are likeminded champions of underrepresented voices. With their support, I'm looking forward to bringing compelling and inclusive stories to audiences around the world," added Singh.

Projects developed under the pact will be executive produced by Singh, Auritt, Newman and Rankin with Blink49 Studios handling production and the worldwide distribution.

Named in Forbes' 30 Under 30 Hollywood & Entertainment list, Fast Company's Most Creative People and as one of the most influential people on the internet by TIME, Lilly Singh is a multi-faceted entertainer, actress, producer, writer, creator and a New York Times bestselling author. She is a leading force in the digital world having amassed a global audience of more than 38-million followers across her social media channels.

This year, Singh was a judge on CityTV's Canada's Got Talent, was part of the star-studded cast for the DreamWorks Animation action-comedy The Bad Guys and launched her book club Lilly's Library that spotlights South Asian stories for everyone. Up next, she will headline the new Disney+ comedy series THE MUPPETS Mayhem alongside several Muppet stars. Singh is also a co-owner of Angel City FC in the National Women's Soccer League.

Blink49 Studios is a content venture with Endeavor Content as its anchor investor and lead strategic partner. Focusing heavily on a creative-first approach, Blink49 Studios is dedicated to partnering with best-in-class writers, creators and producers, as well as aggressively pursuing IP in Canada and throughout the world. The indie studio is committed to applying significant resources to support new and diverse Canadian voices.

Photo: Shayan Asgharnia

Macgyver Voting

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Luke Evans, Jessie Buckley & More Join Animated A CHRISTMAS CAROL on Netflix
July 20, 2022

The film stars Luke Evans (voices Scrooge), Olivia Colman (voices Past), Jessie Buckley (voices Isabel Fezziwig), Johnny Flynn (voices Bob Cratchit), Fra Fee (voices Harry Huffam), Giles Terera (voices Tom Jenkins), Trevor Dion Nicholas (voices Present), James Cosmo (voices Mr Fezziwig), and Jonathan Pryce (voices Jacob Marley).
Amanda Seyfried Discusses How Wanting to 'Redo' LES MISERABLES Affected Her WICKED Movie Audition
July 20, 2022

Amanda Seyfried has revealed that she auditioned for the role of Glinda in the upcoming Wicked movie adaptation. Seyfried stated that she wished to prove herself through the Wicked audition after being dissatisfied with her singing performance as Cosette in the 2012 film adaption of Les Misérables.
VIDEO: Nieri Reveals the Music Video for 'Body 2 Body'
July 20, 2022

Dance pop artist Nieri releases the video for 'Body 2 Body' taken from his debut EP, Starshine. Written and recorded between Los Angeles and Stockholm, the EP features five glossy, electronic pop tracks that offer a glimpse into Nieri’s life, struggles and aspirations. The track was co-written with Swedish artist Ingrid Witt.
K-Pop Band Xdinary Heroes Releases 'Hello, World!' Mini-Album
July 20, 2022

The six-song collection on Hello! world! includes darkness and brightness co-existing on “Sucker Punch!,” sing-along on tracks “Strawberry Cake” and “Pirates,” while “KNOCK DOWN” leans more rock with powerful guitars and bass sounds. The album chronicles the first step of learning programming language and depicting a story of the six members.
Flo Milli Releases Debut Album 'You Still Here, Ho ?'
July 20, 2022

The album includes features from Rico Nasty, Babyface Ray, an intro/outro from the iconic Tiffany Pollard aka “New York,” and includes production from YoungFyre (Lil Wayne, Jaden, T-Pain), Tasha Catour (Lil Tecca, Aminé, Tinashe), Big Korey (YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Gucci Mane, Jeezy), and more. 