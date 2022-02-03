Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Leslie Jordan & Tracee Ellis Ross to Announce 94th Oscars Nominations

The nominees will be announce on Tuesday, February 8 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Feb. 3, 2022  
Emmy-winning actor-comedian Leslie Jordan ("Will & Grace," "The Help") and Emmy-nominated actor-CEO-producer Tracee Ellis Ross ("black-ish," "The High Note") will announce the 94th Oscars® nominations in all 23 Academy Award categories

The nominees will be announced in a live presentation on Tuesday, Feb. 8, via global live stream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, the Academy's digital platforms (Twitter, YouTube, Facebook), New York and Los Angeles Switch pool ports and satellite downlink feed, and national broadcast and streaming news programs, including ABC's "Good Morning America" and ABC News Live.

The first round of nominations will be announced at 8:18 a.m. ET with the second half arriving at 8:31 a.m. ET.

The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby® Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.


