SPRINGSTEEN: DELIVER ME FROM NOWHERE Sets Home Release

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, the biopic of music icon Bruce Springsteen, will arrive on digital platforms (Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home) on December 23 and on 4K Blu-ray January 20.

From 20th Century Studios, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere chronicles the making of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 “Nebraska” album. Recorded on a 4-track recorder in Springsteen’s New Jersey bedroom, the album marked a pivotal time in his life and is considered one of his most enduring works – a raw, haunted acoustic record populated by lost souls searching for a reason to believe.

The musician and songwriter is portrayed by Jeremy Allen White, who was recently honored with a Golden Globe nomination for his performance. In addition to White, Deliver Me From Nowhere stars Jeremy Strong as Springsteen's longtime manager Jon Landau, in addition to Paul Walter Hauser, Odessa Young, Gabby Hoffmann, Stephen Graham, David Krumholtz, Marc Maron, Johnny Cannizzaro, Matthew Anthony Pellicano, and more.

The film is written for the Screen and directed by Scott Cooper, based on the book “Deliver Me from Nowhere” by Warren Zanes. It is produced by Cooper, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Eric Robinson, and Scott Stuber. Tracey Landon, Jon Vein, and Zanes executive produce.

Bruce Springsteen is one of the top rock musicians of all time. In addition to his many records and tours, from 2017-2018 and again in 2021, Springsteen held a concert residency in New York City called Springsteen on Broadway.

Digital & 4K Blu-ray Bonus Materials

Exclusive Four-Act Documentary: Making Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Act 1: From Book to Screen — See how Warren Zanes’ moving book inspired filmmakers to bring Bruce Springsteen’s most intimate chapter to life on screen.

Act 2: Beyond the Music — An intimate look at Bruce Springsteen’s raw and enduring masterpiece "Nebraska" — its sound, spirit, and powerful influence on the film’s tone and emotion.

Act 3: Becoming Bruce Springsteen — Jeremy Allen White dives deep into the mind and music of Bruce Springsteen, capturing the grit, grace, and humanity that define the icon’s artistry.

Act 4: Deep Authenticity — From vintage wardrobe to the Asbury Park boardwalk, experience how the filmmakers captured the raw soul of Bruce Springsteen’s New Jersey.