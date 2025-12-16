ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER Coming to HBO Max This Week

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Warner Bros. Pictures’ One Battle After Another, written, directed and produced by Paul Thomas Anderson, will make its global streaming debut exclusively on HBO Max on Friday, December 19. The film will debut on HBO linear on Saturday, December 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

One Battle After Another leads THE GOLDEN GLOBES this year with nine nominations, including Best Picture – Musical/Comedy, and stars Academy Award, BAFTA and Golden Globe winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Benicio Del Toro, Regina Hall, and Golden Globe nominees Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti.

A version of One Battle After Another with American Sign Language (ASL) will also stream exclusively on HBO Max, interpreted by Deaf ASL Interpreter Otis Jones ("Godzilla vs Kong: The New Empire with ASL," “It: Welcome to Derry with ASL”) and directed by Giovanni Maucere (“Superman with ASL”).

The movie follows washed-up revolutionary Bob (DiCaprio), who exists in a state of stoned paranoia, surviving off-grid with his spirited, self-reliant daughter, Willa (Infiniti). When his evil nemesis (Penn) resurfaces after 16 years, and she goes missing, the former radical scrambles to find her, father and daughter both battling the consequences of his past.

The movie is also produced by Oscar and BAFTA nominees Adam Somner and Sara Murphy and Anderson, with Will Weiske executive producing.

Watch the trailer: