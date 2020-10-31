Leonardo DiCaprio and David Dobrik Announce Voting Contest

The “Text 5” contest is in partnership with nonpartisan voter registration organization HeadCount and the #GoodToVote campaign.

The internet's most engaged influencer and DACA recipient David Dobrik and Academy Award-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio announced a "Text 5" voting initiative today that will award fans the opportunity to spend a day in LA with Dobrik, including a visit with DiCaprio.

The "Text 5" contest is in partnership with nonpartisan voter registration organization HeadCount and the #GoodToVote campaign. View full details to enter HERE.

View the announcement post below!

The new initiative follows David's recent record-breaking voter registration campaign in which he recruited over 100K new voter registrations in the first twenty-four hours, MAKING IT the largest voter registration campaign to date for HeadCount.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You