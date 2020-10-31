Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Leonardo DiCaprio and David Dobrik Announce Voting Contest

The “Text 5” contest is in partnership with nonpartisan voter registration organization HeadCount and the #GoodToVote campaign.

Oct. 31, 2020  

The internet's most engaged influencer and DACA recipient David Dobrik and Academy Award-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio announced a "Text 5" voting initiative today that will award fans the opportunity to spend a day in LA with Dobrik, including a visit with DiCaprio.

The "Text 5" contest is in partnership with nonpartisan voter registration organization HeadCount and the #GoodToVote campaign. View full details to enter HERE.

The new initiative follows David's recent record-breaking voter registration campaign in which he recruited over 100K new voter registrations in the first twenty-four hours, MAKING IT the largest voter registration campaign to date for HeadCount.


