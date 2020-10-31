Leonardo DiCaprio and David Dobrik Announce Voting Contest
The “Text 5” contest is in partnership with nonpartisan voter registration organization HeadCount and the #GoodToVote campaign.
The internet's most engaged influencer and DACA recipient David Dobrik and Academy Award-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio announced a "Text 5" voting initiative today that will award fans the opportunity to spend a day in LA with Dobrik, including a visit with DiCaprio.
View the announcement post below!
Hey guys I wanna fly one of you to hang with me and meet Leo in LA!! We want you and your friends to get out there and vote! All you have to do is share this to your story, tag a friend in the comments and text 5 friends to vote using the link in my bio and you'll be entered to win (post covid, of course!) Good luck!! @goodtovote @headcountorg #text5
The new initiative follows David's recent record-breaking voter registration campaign in which he recruited over 100K new voter registrations in the first twenty-four hours, MAKING IT the largest voter registration campaign to date for HeadCount.