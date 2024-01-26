Lenny Kravitz To Receive Music Icon Award At 2024 People's Choice Awards

NBC, Peacock, and E! have announced that four-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and actor Lenny Kravitz will receive the Music Icon Award at the 2024 “People's Choice Awards.” He will also take the stage for a multi-song performance celebrating his legendary music catalog.

Recognized as one of the greatest rock musicians of current times, Kravitz is being honored for his illustrious career and significant contributions to the music industry and the rock genre in particular. Using a unique mix of soul, rock, and funk influences, Kravitz has written and performed numerous hits over the years, including “American Woman,” “Fly Away” and “Are You Gonna Go My Way.”

The 2024 “People's Choice Awards” hosted by Simu Liu will air live on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. ET /5 p.m. PT on NBC, Peacock and E! from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

“With 11 studio albums across a decades-long career, Lenny Kravitz has cemented himself as a global rock superstar,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “Whether he's writing and performing his own hit songs or working behind the scenes writing for other industry greats, Lenny's musical gift is truly unmatched. We're thrilled to honor him as this year's Music Icon and look forward to seeing what he brings to the stage.”

Reveling in the soul, rock, and funk influences of the 1960s and ‘70s over the course of a three decade-plus musical career, the writer, producer and multi-instrumentalist has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide, and won four consecutive Grammys Awards.

Kravitz has also successfully segued into film as an actor and musician. He debuted the anthemic “Road to Freedom,” a song he wrote, performed and produced specifically for the Netflix film “Rustin.” The soul-stirring anthem earned him a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Original Song - Motion Picture and a Critics Choice Award nomination for “Best Song.”

Most recently, Kravitz was selected as a 2023 Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee and will be releasing a new album, “Blue Electric Light,” on May 24.

“People's Choice Awards” are produced by Den of Thieves. Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski will executive produce.

Photo Credit: Mark Seliger