Leah Remini's Crossword Game Show PEOPLE PUZZLER Sets Season Three Return

Game Show Network, the leader in game shows and competitive entertainment, has announced TODAY that the new season of one of its most popular originals, PEOPLE PUZZLER, will premiere on Monday, August 1 at 6 pm ET and will air weeknights at 6 pm ET.

Hosted by two-time Emmy® Award winner and Daytime Emmy nominee for Outstanding Game Show Host Leah Remini, and based on the iconic crossword puzzles in PEOPLE, the No. 1 magazine brand in the country, season three of PEOPLE PUZZLER will feature the familiar pop culture quiz fare along with some special contestants and show themes.

In PEOPLE PUZZLER, three lucky contestants will put their pop culture knowledge to THE TEST to complete iconic, PEOPLE PUZZLER crosswords. THE PLAYER who has won the most points after three rounds will move on to the Fast Puzzle Bonus Round where they will have the opportunity to win a cash prize.

PEOPLE PUZZLER is produced by Dotdash Meredith and Start Entertainment, LLC for Game Show Network. Leah Remini serves as executive producer. Executive Producers are Scott St. John and Neal Konstantini for Start Entertainment, LLC, along with Rachel Feinberg and Cynthia Sanz for Dotdash Meredith. Rane Laymance also serves as executive producer.