Laurence Fishburne Will Produce New ABC Comedy

Deadline reports that Laurence Fishburne will produce an upcoming teacher comedy at ABC.

The show will star Eddie B, who is a teacher who became a comedian.

The untitled comedy is inspired by Eddie B's standup. It follows an outspoken, stubborn middle school football coach (Eddie B) who, due to budget cuts, finds himself forced to teach 8th grade Science if he wants to keep his job.

Richard Manus penned the script.

Eddie B (real name Eddie Brown) is a Houston-based school teacher turned stand-up comic. He developed a stong Facebook following when he started to post clips about "what teachers really say," establishing himself as THE VOICE of teachers with his brutally honest comedy.

Fishburne is best known for his role in "The Matrix."

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories