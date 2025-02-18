Lady Gaga and Shane Gillis to Host SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Shane Gillis will host “Saturday Night Live” for the second time on March 1 and on March 8, Lady Gaga will do double duty for the second time, marking her second appearance as host and fifth appearance as musical guest. The Grammy and Academy Award winner’s newest album, “MAYHEM,” is due out March 7.

Gillis is the star and co-creator of the series “Tires,” which returns this year for its second season on Netflix. Tate McRae will take the stage as musical guest for the second time. Her highly anticipated third album, “So Close To What,” is set for release Feb. 21.

“SNL50: The Anniversary Special” was NBC’s most-watched primetime entertainment telecast in five years. In addition to the broadcast on NBC (11:30 p.m. ET/ 8:30 p.m. PT), “SNL” streams live on Peacock. Stream every season of “SNL” now on Peacock, as well as “SNL50: The Anniversary Special,” “SNL50: The Homecoming Concert” and the collection of original documentary programming, including “SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night” and NBC’s “Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music.”

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.



Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Comments