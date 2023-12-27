LL COOL J & Cardi B Join NEW YEARS ROCKIN' EVE Lineup

“Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024,” airs Sunday, Dec. 31, live on ABC beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST.
POPULAR
ABC and Dick Clark Productions announced that two-time GRAMMY Award-winning hip-hop icon LL COOL J, featuring DJ Z-Trip, will perform just before midnight from New York's Times Square as part of “Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024.” In addition, GRAMMY Award-winning female rap artist Cardi B will join THE LINEUP from the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.
“New Year's Rockin' Eve” is also introducing a new vertical of comedic show content with Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Matt Friend, Ms. Pat and Sebastian Maniscalco joining the show for hilarious commentary on the past year.
Innovative content creator Airrack will end his current “30 Videos in 30 Days” series by traversing New York City and making a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS attempt by visiting the most fast food restaurants in 24 hours. Airrack will make the record attempt even more challenging by only visiting counter-service pizza shops. Earlier this year, Airrack clinched the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS' title for making the World's Largest Pizza.
The nation's most-watched New Year's Eve celebration, “Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024,” airs Sunday, Dec. 31, live on ABC beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST.
Far and away, the No. 1 New Year's Eve special for over 30 years, ABC's “Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023,” attracted 13.8 million Total Viewers and averaged 4.1/29 among Adults 18-49 last year. ABC's annual New Year's Eve special drew in 17.9 million Total Viewers and hit a 5.3 Adult 18-49 rating in the midnight quarter-hour.
The show, which marks its 52nd year, celebrates the year's very best in music with more than 5½ hours of dynamic performances, America's favorite personalities and a look at New Year's celebrations around the globe. “Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024” is produced by Dick Clark Productions with Ryan Seacrest, Michael Dempsey and Barry Adelman serving as executive producers.
Follow “Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest” on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok and Threads, join the conversation with #RockinEve and get the latest news and updates at NewYearsRockinEve.com.
Dick Clark Productions is the world's largest producer and proprietor of televised live event entertainment programming including the “Academy of COUNTRY MUSIC Awards,” “American Music Awards,” “Billboard Music Awards,” “Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest,” “Golden Globe Awards,” “So You Think You Can Dance,” from 19 Entertainment and DCP, and “Streamy Awards.”
Dick Clark Productions owns one of the world's most extensive and unique entertainment archive libraries with more than 60 years of award-winning shows, historic specials, performances, and legendary programming. Dick Clark Productions is a Penske Media company. For more information, please visit www.DickClark.com.
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL