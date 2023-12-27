LL COOL J & Cardi B Join NEW YEARS ROCKIN' EVE Lineup

ABC and Dick Clark Productions announced that two-time GRAMMY Award-winning hip-hop icon LL COOL J, featuring DJ Z-Trip, will perform just before midnight from New York's Times Square as part of “Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024.” In addition, GRAMMY Award-winning female rap artist Cardi B will join THE LINEUP from the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

“New Year's Rockin' Eve” is also introducing a new vertical of comedic show content with Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Matt Friend, Ms. Pat and Sebastian Maniscalco joining the show for hilarious commentary on the past year.

Innovative content creator Airrack will end his current “30 Videos in 30 Days” series by traversing New York City and making a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS attempt by visiting the most fast food restaurants in 24 hours. Airrack will make the record attempt even more challenging by only visiting counter-service pizza shops. Earlier this year, Airrack clinched the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS' title for making the World's Largest Pizza.

The nation's most-watched New Year's Eve celebration, “Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024,” airs Sunday, Dec. 31, live on ABC beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Performers Highlights

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, two-time GRAMMY Award-winning hip-hop icon, Kennedy Center Honoree, recording artist, actor, author, NAACP Image Award winner, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and founder and CEO of Rock the Bells, LL COOL J featuring DJ Z-Trip will perform a medley of hits just before midnight, energizing the audience into 2024.

GRAMMY and Billboard Music Award-winning rapper and actress Cardi B will perform poolside from Fontainebleau Miami Beach. She is the female rap artist with the most RIAA diamond certifications and the only female rapper with multiple billion streams on Spotify.

Leading stand-up comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, with almost 1 billion views on YouTube and over 25 million fans on social media, will rank his least favorite fashion trends of 2023.

Comedian and impressionist Matt Friend will join Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora live in Times Square to wish viewers “Happy New Year” through a variety of celeb impressions.

Comedian, author, radio host, podcaster and actress Patricia Williams (aka Ms. Pat) will discuss things that went on strike in 2023.

Multihyphenate Sebastian Maniscalco, who celebrated a string of record-breaking sold-out arena shows, will share pop culture moments in 2023 that “ain't right.”

As previously announced:

In his 19th year as host of America's most-watched New Year's Eve special, Ryan Seacrest will lead the traditional countdown to midnight alongside global superstar Rita Ora with live performances from Times Square, including Megan Thee Stallion, Jelly Roll, Sabrina Carpenter and Tyla.

Emmy Award-winning television personality Jeannie Mai will lead the Hollywood festivities with performances by Aqua, Doechii, Ellie Goulding, Green Day, Janelle Monáe, Loud Luxury x Two Friends with Bebe Rexha, Ludacris, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Paul Russell, Reneé Rapp with Coco Jones and Thirty Seconds to Mars.

Award-winning and bestselling artist Post Malone, who has sold over 80 million records and earned numerous awards, including 10 Billboard Music Awards, will perform “Chemical” from the brand-new Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

2023 Billboard Music Award-winning K-Pop group NewJeans will perform “Super Shy” and “ETA” from South Korea.

The show's third Spanish language countdown will again broadcast from the Atlantic time zone (one hour ahead of ET) in Puerto Rico with multitalented actress, singer and TV presenter Dayanara Torres as co-host and a performance from genre pioneer “Queen of Reggaeton,” Puerto Rican superstar Ivy Queen. The New Year's bash will take place on the grounds of the Puerto Rico Convention Center at DISTRITO T-Mobile, Puerto Rico's entertainment and nightlife complex.

This year will mark the first-ever live broadcast radio simulcast of “Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024,” airing across 150 iHeartRadio stations nationwide, including Z100 New York, KIIS-FM Los Angeles, KISS FM Chicago, Q102 Philly, 102.9 DALLAS and more. The show will also be available on the iHeartRadio app.

Far and away, the No. 1 New Year's Eve special for over 30 years, ABC's “Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023,” attracted 13.8 million Total Viewers and averaged 4.1/29 among Adults 18-49 last year. ABC's annual New Year's Eve special drew in 17.9 million Total Viewers and hit a 5.3 Adult 18-49 rating in the midnight quarter-hour.

The show, which marks its 52nd year, celebrates the year's very best in music with more than 5½ hours of dynamic performances, America's favorite personalities and a look at New Year's celebrations around the globe. “Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024” is produced by Dick Clark Productions with Ryan Seacrest, Michael Dempsey and Barry Adelman serving as executive producers.

