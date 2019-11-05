LIVE IN FRONT OF A STUDIO AUDIENCE Returns Dec. 18

"Live in Front of a Studio Audience," the live broadcast television event that captivated audiences with its all-star cast recreating episodes of "All in the Family" and "The Jeffersons" last spring, is set to return to ABC on Wednesday, Dec. 18, with newly recreated, live installments of Norman Lear and Bud Yorkin's Emmy® Award-winning series "All in the Family" and groundbreaking sitcom "Good Times," created by Mike Evans, Eric Monte and developed by Lear. The holiday-inspired live event produced by Sony Pictures Television, will reunite executive producers Norman Lear, Jimmy Kimmel, Brent Miller, Will Ferrell and Justin Theroux. Kerry Washington, who portrayed Helen Willis of "The Jeffersons" in the original special in the spring, will join as an executive producer.

ABC's "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's 'All in the Family' and 'The Jeffersons'" was nominated for three Emmy Awards, and took home the prize for Outstanding Variety Special (Live). The premiere of ABC's "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's 'All in the Family' and "The Jeffersons'" on Wednesday, May 22, averaged 14.29 million Total Viewers and a 2.86 rating in Adults 18-49 across all platforms after 35 days of TV playback and reached 23.5 million Total Viewers for its original Wednesday broadcast and two encore airings on Saturday, May 25, and Saturday, Aug. 17.

"The holiday season is the perfect time for families to come together and enjoy another 'Live in Front of a Studio Audience' special on ABC," said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. "Only Jimmy and Norman can top what they accomplished the first time. From the superstar talent to the unforgettable music and the richly deserved Emmy win, their collective vision has introduced a whole new generation of people to these groundbreaking and timeless stories - and now with 'Good Times' as part of the lineup, this will surely be another can't-miss television event."

"Being a part of Norman Lear's world was a career highlight; and working with great actors on these great shows was so much fun, we couldn't resist tackling a holiday episode of 'All in the Family' and one of my favorites, 'Good Times,'" said Kimmel.

Added Lear, "I don't know which is greater - bringing back 'Good Times' or co-hosting with Jimmy Kimmel?"

"We are so thrilled to be working with this brilliant team again to bring another groundbreaking special featuring Norman's timeless and prolific works. The themes are as relevant today as when they were first presented," said Jeff Frost, president of Sony Pictures Television.



"Live in Front of a Studio Audience: 'All in the Family' and 'Good Times'" will be produced by Kimmelot, ACT III Productions, Gary Sanchez Productions, D'Arconville, Simpson Street, and Sony Pictures Television. Norman Lear, Jimmy Kimmel, Brent Miller, Kerry Washington, Will Ferrell and Justin Theroux will executive produce.





