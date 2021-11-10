Kyle Mooney to Bring New Live Action & Animated Adult Series to Netflix

Netflix announces new adult animated and live action comedy series, Saturday Morning All Star Hits!, from creators Kyle Mooney and Ben Jones. The 8 episode adult animated series order will premiere December 10, 2021

Saturday Morning All Star Hits! is an adult animated and live action hybrid series celebrating ALL THAT is 80s and 90s television. Wildly irreverent and slightly disturbing, twin hosts Skip and Treybor (Kyle Mooney) take us on a trip through the Saturday Morning cartoon experience.

Kyle Mooney and Ben Jones (Emmy Award-winning Bento Box Entertainment) are creators and executive producers on the project. Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, Katy Jenson (Broadway Video); Scott Greenberg and Joel Kuwahara (Bento Box Entertainment); Dave McCary; Scott Gairdner will also executive produce.

Kyle Mooney has been a cast member on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE since 2013. He has also been seen in Brigsby Bear, Hello Ladies, Zoolander 2, and Spree.