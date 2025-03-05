Keegan-Michael Key Joins ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season 5

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new big star has joined the already starry cast of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building. According to Deadline, Keegan-Michael Key is set to star in the fifth season of the successful comedy, which has just begun production in New York. Key will appear in an unnamed recurring role alongside the show's regulars Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Michael Cyril Creighton.

Only Murders in the Building follows Charles, Oliver, and Mabel after an unexpected death occurs in (or around) their New York apartment building. The trio suspects murder and must employ their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex SECRETS OF the building which stretch back years. Season 5 will see the trio solve the murder of doorman Lester, who was found dead in the season 4 finale.

The fourth season was privy to plenty of familiar faces for viewers, including the trio (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez), Meryl Streep, Jane Lynch, Michael Cyril Creighton, and Da'vine Joy Randolph. New cast members included Molly Shannon, Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, Richard Kind, and more.

Keegan-Michael Key made his Broadway debut in the Broadway premiere of Steve Martin's Meteor Shower alongside Amy Schumer, Laura Benanti, and Jeremy Shamos. Off-Broadway, he appeared in Hamlet at The Public Theater. Screen credits include Pitch Perfect 2, The Prom, Wonka, and Schmigadoon!



Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

