Keegan Michael Key, Angela Bassett & More to Lead WENDALL & WILD on Netflix

Netflix has announced the cast for Wendall and Wild.

The cast will feature Emmy award winning Keegan-Michael Key (Key and Peele) as Wild, Academy Award Â®-winner Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us) as Wendell, as well as Lyric Ross (This Is Us), Angela Bassett (Black Panther), James Hong (Kung Fu Panda), Tamara Smart (A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting), Natalie Martinez (The Twilight Zone), Tantoo Cardinal (Dances with Wolves), Gabrielle Dennis, Igal Naor, David Harewood, Maxine Peake, Ramona Young (Never Have I Ever), Sam Zelaya, Seema Virdi, Gary Gatewood, and Ving Rhames (Pulp Fiction).

From the delightfully wicked minds of Henry Selick and Jordan Peele, comes Wendell & Wild, an animated tale about scheming demon brothers Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and WILD (Peele) - who enlist the aid of 13-year-old Kat Elliot - a tough teen with a load of guilt - to summon them to the Land of the Living. But what Kat demands in return leads to a brilliantly bizarre and comedic adventure like no other, an animated fantasy that defies the law of life and death, all told through the handmade artistry of stop motion.

Watch the new cast announcement video from Netflix here: