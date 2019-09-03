Katheryn Winnick, Juan Pablo Raba Will Star With Liam Neeson in THE MINUTEMAN

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Katheryn Winnick and Juan Pablo Raba have joined Liam Neeson The Minuteman.

The film follows a rancher and Vietnam veteran, played by Neeson, who finds himself responsible for the life of a young boy being hunted by a cartel assassin (Raba). Robert Lorenz directs.

Winnick is known for her role on "Vikings." She's set to star in upcoming film "Flag Day," alongside Sean Penn, Josh Brolin, and Miles Teller.

Raba played Gustavo Gaviria on Netflix's "Narcos." He also starred in Netflix's "Distrito Salvaje," and in action-thriller "Peppermint" with Jennifer Garner.

Read the original story on The Hollywood Reporter.





