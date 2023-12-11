Kal Penn Guest Hosts Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW This Week

Tonight, Kal Penn kicks off his guest host week on Comedy Central’s THE DAILY SHOW at 11 p.m. ET/PT. The comedian’s return is a part of the roster of comedy greats and all-star correspondent and contributors guest hosting the next chapter of the award-winning late night franchise.

This week’s guest lineup includes:

Mon, Dec 11 (tonight): Zoya Akhtar (film director & screenwriter - promoting Netflix film “The Archies”)

Tues, Dec 12: Vir Das (comedian/actor/writer - promoting Mind Fool world tour and Netflix special, “Vir Das: Landing”)

Wed, Dec 13: Mike Massimino (former NASA astronaut, Columbia University professor & author - promoting book, “Moonshot: A NASA Astronaut’s Guide to Achieving the Impossible”)

Thurs, Dec 14: Taraji P. Henson (actor - promoting film “The Color Purple")

More about The Daily Show:

For over twenty-five years, the groundbreaking, Emmy and Peabody award-winning THE DAILY SHOW has entertained audiences each night with hilarious, provocative and insightful satire about our society that helps make sense of the world. THE DAILY SHOW redefined the late night show category on TV and, with an audience of over 47M across social media platforms, has become a launching pad for some of the biggest stars in entertainment.

This next chapter of this iconic franchise will showcase its diverse news team of correspondents and contributors, comedy greats as guests hosts, and interviews with influential and emerging voices from across society. And as fans meaningfully engage with the expanded TDS universe of topical specials, digital content, podcasts and live events, it’s clear THE DAILY SHOW offers the most comedy in late night across the most platforms.