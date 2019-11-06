KUNG FU Reboot Moves Forward at The CW

Variety reports that a reboot of "Kung Fu" is moving forward at The CW after previously being set at Fox.

Christina M. Kim will write and executive produce. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will also executive produce.

In the reboot, a quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese-American woman to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to find her hometown overrun with crime and corruption, she uses her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice, all while searching for the assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor and is now targeting her.

The original series was created by Ed Spielman. It aired between 1974 and 1975.

