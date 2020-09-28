Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

KAL PENN APPROVES THIS MESSAGE Episode 2 Airs Tomorrow On Freeform

The episode will also be available the next day on Hulu.

Sep. 28, 2020  
Episode 1002 of Freeform's election-themed series "Kal Penn Approves This Message" will air Tuesday, September 29 at 10:30pm ET/PT. The episode will also be available the next day on Hulu.

In the episode entitled "Kal Penn Approves Education," the world has changed, and so have higher education options.

While exploring issues such as income inequality, jobs and student debt, Kal takes a look at LIFE AFTER high school, and the interrelated value of different paths. In the all-new episode,

Secretary Hillary Clinton also sits down with host Kal Penn to discuss higher education and the importance of the youth vote.


